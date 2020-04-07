Johnson Transfer to Mississippi State Portal louisiana grad transfer jalen johnson has committed to play for ben howland the bulldogs... jeff goodman first reported the news the 6'7 forward averaged almost 16 points per game, and 7 rebounds....being named the sun belt newcomer of the year this past season johnson will be joined by western kentucky transfer tolu smith as players eligible for 2020...along with signees cameron matthews and anderson garcia.... woodard has maintained eligibility and it's sible for a return...the deadline to withdraw from the draft is



