Sound in anderson: senior citizens who have been stuck inside got a special treat today: a drive-by parade from their family.

Smiles and waves at oak river rehab: the facility threw a family drive by parade.

Senior citizens were outside-- with their signs and messages.

And their loved ones drove through with decorated cars and posters!

Lives at oak river visitors havent been allowed and that has been the idea for this and families wanted to see us and this is a good chance oak river says: the senior citizens have not seen their family members in person for over a month.