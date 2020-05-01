Residents report uptick in crime during pandemic

As some parks are set to re-open - some never closed.

And as kezi 9 news reporter emma jerome shows us --- some springfield neighbors say the park next door has drawn in the wrong crowd "people are bored, they have nothing better to do so they come here and they drag race up and down the road... it's 25 miles an hour... i've seen them hit trees... telephone poles..."

Joanne bishop lives on clear water lane and she said since the pandemic hit - crime has gone up - especially near clearwater park which is just steps from her home.

She says it all got too much to handle when she heard gun shots a few weeks back, but when she tried calling 9-1-1 she said she got the runaround.

"dispacther said well that's not springfield that's the county...and the gun shots were still going off i was like 'do you hear that?'

And she was like 'yeah i hear it let me connect you'" emma jerome: " you can see skid marks on the street from where people joanne say drag race here... almost nightly.

And the speed limit which is 25 miles an hour hasn't stopped anyone she says.

Now she's asking fro help.

She says she believes that the issue began after willamalane was forced to layoff nearly 300 of their part time and season staff a spokesperson says even though they can;t constantly monitor the parks he doesn't believe the increase she's noticing has anything to do with staffing phoner no lower "any publis space in a park there are always going to be some things that will happen, but the main thing that we try to do is track what they're doing and then work with the authorities to make sure they don't become continues issues."

A spokesperson with the sherifff's office says there has been a slight increase in the number of calls to the area, but because of the size of their agency - they wouldn't respond to matters that weren't in progress anyway they also said that this area is unique in the way because bishops home rests in lcso territory but if she were to call about something happening across the street it would be a springfield problem - lcso also says that they encourage people to call in when they see something off in their neighborhood because even their small tip could illuminate a larger issue.

That despte layoffs hitting their staff hard - they have been able to keep up operations as usual in springfield emma jerome kezi 9 news