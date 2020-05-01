Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How porn changes the way teens think about sex | Emily F. Rothman

Video Credit: TED - Duration: 15:12s - Published
How porn changes the way teens think about sex | Emily F. Rothman

How porn changes the way teens think about sex | Emily F. Rothman

"The free, online, mainstream pornography that teenagers are most likely to see is a completely terrible form of sex education," says public health researcher Emily F.

Rothman.

She shares how her mission to end dating and sexual violence led her to create a pornography literacy program that helps teens learn about consent and respect -- and invites them to think critically about sexually explicit media.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this