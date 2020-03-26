Congressman Brindisi holds fourth Telephone Town Hall

His foutrth telephone town hall this evening.

Topics discussed included unemployment, public school concerns, covid-19 testing, and tax relief.

A big topic concerned questions about when someone could get their stimulus check.

More than 80 million payments have already been sent out.

A rep from the irs who was part of the town hall tonight explains why there might be a delay for some.

"if we didn't have your bank info, it will go out by a paper check and we send out five million a week.

And with that kind of a timeframe, it could take several weeks maybe even going into august, as far as when you might get your paper check.

The irs has an online faq to see if you're eligible.

We will have a link to that faq on our website wktv.com.

