23ABC Sports Special with ESPN's Pedro Gomez Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 12:58s - Published 4 days ago 23ABC Sports Special with ESPN's Pedro Gomez 23ABC's Matt Lively spoke with ESPN's Pedro Gomez about the possible return of Major League Baseball, how the Houston Astros will be treated when the season returns, the value of this season, and the possibility of ESPN broadcasting Korean baseball.