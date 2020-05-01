In The Dark S02E04 The Tangled Web We Weave

In The Dark 2x04 "The Tangled Web We Weave" Season 2 Episode 4 Promo - THE TANGLED WEB WE WEAVE - Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) seeks to help Max (Casey Deidrick) out of a life-or-death situation, while Dean (Rich Sommer) leverages them against each other in an attempt to fix his own bad circumstances.

Felix (Morgan Krantz) finds difficulty juggling his dating life with his dealing life, while Jess (Brooke Markham) is happily distracted by a new romance.

Darnell (Keston John) tries a new gig, but his loyalty to Murphy and Max keeps him entangled in Nia's (guest star Nicki Micheaux) web.

Jeff Chan directed the episode written by Ryan Knighton (#204).

Original airdate 5/7/2020.

In The Dark 2x04 Promo/Preview "The Tangled Web We Weave" In The Dark Season 2 Episode 4 Promo In The Dark 2x04 Promo "The Tangled Web We Weave" (HD) #InTheDark » Watch In The Dark Thursdays at 9pm on The CW » Starring: Perry Mattfeld, Brooke Markham, Rich Sommer, Kathleen York