Burlington father and Illinois sheriff's deputy battling COVID-19 and leukemia Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:14s - Published now Burlington father and Illinois sheriff's deputy battling COVID-19 and leukemia A Burlington father and Cook County Sheriff's Deputy is in a battle to survive COVID-19 and cancer. His family said the prognosis is not good. Rich O'Brien has now been on a ventilator for 22 days. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this