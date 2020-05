Plus, Barack Obama's former head of Medicare/Medicaid services sounds off on Donald Trump's plan to withhold W.H.O.



Recent related videos from verified sources San Diego pet groomers frustrated over being deemed nonessential



Federal and state guidelines determining what makes a job essential during COVID-19 appear mostly black and white, but some San Diego pet groomers say they fall into a grey area. Credit: KSWB Duration: 02:21 Published 2 days ago Majority of Americans Trust Their State’s Governors Over Federal Government on Economic Measures



A majority of Americans say they have confidence in their state’s governors to handle the economic fallout over federal leaders. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:55 Published 1 week ago