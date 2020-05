What QB Andy Dalton and his family think of leaving Cincinnati Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:26s - Published 1 hour ago What QB Andy Dalton and his family think of leaving Cincinnati For anyone following the Andy Dalton situation, it was more a matter of when, not if. And when the Bengals drafted Joe Burrow No. 1 overall last week, the writing was on the wall. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this steve hirsch Andy dalton was never the problem in Cincinnati. He was and is good enough to win and win big. Many factors played… https://t.co/iLPJeFhPzy 11 hours ago Movieverse @Bengals Wow. What a nice tribute. I have been critical of Dalton the past few years about on the field success. Bu… https://t.co/Yx8tIZUlEy 13 hours ago Matthew Bruner : There will never be enough characters on Twitter for me to express my respect and admiration for Andy Dalton and… https://t.co/gojVtcoYnx 16 hours ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Celebrating The Daltons' charitable off-field legacy



Though his eight seasons as Bengals quarterback have come to an end, Andy and Jordan Dalton have spent eight years giving back to the Tri-State. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:28 Published 1 hour ago Bengals Release QB Andy Dalton After 9 Seasons



Bengals Release QB Andy Dalton After 9 Seasons The 32-year-old was picked by Cincinnati out of TCU in the 2011 draft's second round. He then became the Bengals' starter for the next nine seasons,.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:19 Published 12 hours ago