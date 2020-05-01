Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Markayla Wright: Police searching for missing, endangered 3-year-old in West Palm Beach

Markayla Wright: Police searching for missing, endangered 3-year-old in West Palm Beach

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Markayla Wright: Police searching for missing, endangered 3-year-old in West Palm Beach

Markayla Wright: Police searching for missing, endangered 3-year-old in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach police are searching for a 3-year-old missing and endangered girl who they say was taken by her mother.

Police said Markayla Wright's mother, 22-year-old Jalicia Elmore, fled with her daughter on Thursday shortly before 5 p.m.

From the 2000 block of N.

Australian Ave.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Markayla Wright: Police searching for missing, endangered 3-year-old in West Palm Beach

BEACH POLICE SAY SHE WAS TAKENBY HER MOTHER, JALICIA ELMORE,AROUND FIVE THIS EVENING.

THEYLEFT IN THE AREA OF 21-HUNDREDNORTH AUSTRALIAN AVENUE.ELMORE IS NOT THE CHILD'SLEGAL GUARDIAN.

THEY MAY HAVETAKEN OFF IN A SILVER S-U-VWITH A NEW YORK OR NEW JERSEYLICENSE PLATE.

IF YOU KNOWANYTHING THAT CAN HELP, CAPOLICE OR 9-1-1.NOW TO A LOOK -- AT THE*LATEST STATE- WIDE CORONAV




You Might Like


Tweets about this

TSPSFdriver

TheSemiPositiveSoFloDriver RT @WPTV: “Police searching for missing, endangered 3-year-old in West Palm Beach” https://t.co/SsFnBkJ3Ee https://t.co/7KOq6tcOgR 22 minutes ago

Heaux_Hive

meated up RT @WPTV: Police searching for missing, endangered 3-year-old in West Palm Beach https://t.co/SsFnBkJ3Ee https://t.co/AhexODGD7I 4 hours ago

QuintinOnCamera

Quintin Washington RT @CBS12: PLEASE RETWEET: Markayla Wright was last seen with her mother, 22-year-old Jalicia Elmore, who's not her legal guardian. https:/… 5 hours ago

WPTV

WPTV Police searching for missing, endangered 3-year-old in West Palm Beach https://t.co/SsFnBkJ3Ee https://t.co/AhexODGD7I 7 hours ago

ChildSafetyKit

Child Safety Kits Markayla Wright: Police searching for missing, endangered 3-year-old in West Palm Beach - https://t.co/dYygOQWE6v https://t.co/co1jd5WWWI 13 hours ago

mogeladze1

David -mogeladze Markayla Wright: Police searching for missing, endangered 3-year-old in West Palm Beach https://t.co/CShEs6EH4p 14 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Mom's Toolkit' virtual workshop helps mothers cope with stress of pandemic [Video]

'Mom's Toolkit' virtual workshop helps mothers cope with stress of pandemic

A free workshop in Palm Beach County is helping our community cope with the mental strain of the coronavirus pandemic. Story: https://wfts.tv/2VQSJqw

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:25Published
Will Martin County reopen? Leaders deciding COVID-19 response [Video]

Will Martin County reopen? Leaders deciding COVID-19 response

The county can decide whether or not to participate in the governor’s phase one reopening plan

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:25Published