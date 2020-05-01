Markayla Wright: Police searching for missing, endangered 3-year-old in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach police are searching for a 3-year-old missing and endangered girl who they say was taken by her mother.
Police said Markayla Wright's mother, 22-year-old Jalicia Elmore, fled with her daughter on Thursday shortly before 5 p.m.
From the 2000 block of N.
Australian Ave.