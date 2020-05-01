Salon workers struggle to get unemployment

YOU LIKE TO SHOP -- ANDDO THE SAME FOR THEM.INDEPENDENTCONTRACTORS -- LIKEPEOPLE WHO WORK INSALONS -- ARESTRUGGLING DURING THISPANDEMIC.MANY HAVE NOTRECEIVED THEUNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITSTHEY WERE PROMISED.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ARIELROTHFIELD FINDS OUTWHAT THEY NEED TO DOTO GET THAT MONEY.IT'S BEEN NEARLY SWEEKS SINCE CHARITYLONG HAD A CLIENT IN HERSALON CHAIRI do remember, it was March12BUT IT FEELS EVENLONGER AS SHE WAITS TOGET UNEMPLOYMENTBENEFITSPROMISED TOINDEPENDENTCONTRACTORS FORCEDOUT OF WORK, LIKEHERSELFCharity Long/ Hair By CharitySalonI have been applying forloans, I haven't got anythingback.

I've been applying forunemployment and I havebeen finally shut out of thatsystem and told that I don'tqualify for anything41 ACTION NEWSCONTACTED THE KANSASDEPARTMENT OF LABOR,WHO SAYS...SELF-EMPLOYEDWORKERS ANDINDEPENDENTCONTRACTORS HAVE TOAPPLY FORUNEMPLOYMENT, GETDENIED, THEN WAIT UNTILMAY 12WHEN A SPECIFICAPPLICATION WILL BEAVAILABLE TO THEMTHE STATE PROJECTSTHEIR PAYMENTS WILLSTART GOING OUT MAY25THWHICH WILL BE 74 DAYSSINCE CHARITY'S SALONWAS LAST OPENCharity Long/ Hair By CharitySalonI don't have much confidenceright now.THE LACK OF CONFIDENCEIS TRAVELING ACROSS THESTATE LINEAS INDEPENDENTCONTRACTERS ARE FACEDWITH SIMILARROADBLOCKS-Jamie LudwigOnline I was not recognizedby the system and it told me tcall.

So every business daysince the 16th of March I havespent time on hold witMissouri unemploymentanswering the same tenautomated questions only tbe hung up on because theque is fullAriel Rothfield/ 41 Action NewsGovernor Parson firstacknowledged the problemduring his April 10th pressconference and then again onWednesday with theDepartment of Labor IndustrialRelations directorAnna Hu/ Missouri DOLIR DirectorOnce a self employedclaimants information is in thesystem, they can filimmediately for pandemicunemployment assistanceMISSOURI SET UP THE NEWSYSTEM AND STARTEDPROCESSING CLAIMS LASTWEEKSUGGESTING THOSEFACING DIFFICULTIES TOCALL, LIKE JAMIE HASBEEN DOING EVERY WEEKHER SALON DOOR HASBEEN CLOSEDJamie Ludwig/I've been paying into thesystem since I was 14 yearsold and I am 39 to not havethe assistance promised isextremely disappointingFORCING HER ANDOTHERS TO MAKE A HARDDECISION-OPEN THEIR DOORS SOTHEY CAN EARN ANINCOME OR REMAIN HOMEUNTIL THEY FEEL MORECOMFORTABLE GOINGBACK TO WORKRISKING MORE WEEKS OFNOT GETTING PAID,WAITING FOR BENEFITSCharity Long/ Hair By CharitySalonAll of the lost income from notbeing able to take clients, thathas been a heavy weight forall of us.REPORTING IN Kansas City.ARIEL ROTHFIELD.

41