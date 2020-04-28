China could have stopped coronavirus outbreak, says Trump

US President Donald Trump has speculated that China could have unleashed the coronavirus on the world due to some kind of horrible “mistake”.

It comes as his intelligence agencies said they are still examining a notion put forward by the president and aides that the pandemic may have resulted from an accident at a Chinese lab.

US intelligence agencies have debunked a conspiracy theory, saying they have concluded that coronavirus was “not man-made or genetically modified” Speaking at the White House, Mr Trump said: “It’s a terrible thing that happened.

“Whether they made a mistake or whether it started off as a mistake and then they made another one, or did somebody do something on purpose.”