Protecting Yourself, And Others, Via Face Masks

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:17s - Published
David Schuman talks to an infectious disease physician about how to use face masks most effectively (2:17).

WCCO 4 News At 10 – April 30, 2020

Handmade face masks make a difference to local hospitals

Throughout the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, hospitals nationwide have found themselves in...
bizjournals - Published

Coronavirus: Face masks fail to crimp style of Taiwan martial artists

While the government has encouraged social distancing and the wearing of face masks, life on the...
Independent - Published


rustenburg_J

Joyce Rustenburg RT @JohnAgent3: Face mask made by myself with it waist bag. Protect yourself from this virus, protecting yourself you are protecting others… 13 hours ago

johnabev

Trevrizent Although it should go without saying, this opinion piece by @MattHennessey shows it must be said out loud: wearing… https://t.co/5T7R21fY52 17 hours ago

Leeroy77998276

Leeroy @Nigel_Farage @BorisJohnson Why do they make face masks Science tells me to protect others and maybe yourself but m… https://t.co/FJMmCw1Wj6 17 hours ago

NatureRulesUs

Wendy Price RT @MarchForScience: Wearing a mask & remaining 6ft apart isn’t just about protecting yourself. It’s not even just about protecting others.… 21 hours ago

CiaMurray9

CiaMurray9 RT @IainMcCord: @thelauramitch @CiaMurray9 The emphasis is not on protecting yourself but on protecting others. Perhaps that's where the pr… 1 day ago

IainMcCord

Iain McCord @thelauramitch @CiaMurray9 The emphasis is not on protecting yourself but on protecting others. Perhaps that's wher… https://t.co/OQQ8G3Hinf 1 day ago

Lifeinthemove

Life in the Move Keep protecting yourself and others 👉🏻 Wash your hands frequently 👉🏻 Maintain social distancing (minimum 2 meters)… https://t.co/jgJHzI0R8m 2 days ago

heyitsmini

Miranda 🐼 RT @aizc_: Americans need to realize wearing a face mask is 1% about protecting yourself and 99% protecting others and choosing not to wear… 2 days ago


How To Keep Your COVID-19 Face Mask Clean [Video]

How To Keep Your COVID-19 Face Mask Clean

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend wearing a cloth face-covering in public to prevent spreading COVID-19. In fact, wearing one is mandatory in cities like New York and San..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
10-year-old turns making face masks into family affair [Video]

10-year-old turns making face masks into family affair

A 10-year-old boy in Overland Park, Kansas, started making face masks. Blake Mashburn's mother is a nurse. Now the whole family has jumped in to help make them.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:12Published