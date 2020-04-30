|
Protecting Yourself, And Others, Via Face Masks
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:17s - Published
Protecting Yourself, And Others, Via Face Masks
David Schuman talks to an infectious disease physician about how to use face masks most effectively (2:17).
WCCO 4 News At 10 – April 30, 2020
