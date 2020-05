Good Question: How Does No-Touch Temperature Check Tech Work? Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:39s - Published now Good Question: How Does No-Touch Temperature Check Tech Work? Heather Brown talks to a thermal imaging expert and businessman to answer this Good Question (2:39). WCCO 4 News At 10 – April 30, 2020

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Alexandra Huyghe @jk_rowling Good morning. I had a question. Does the quidditch player that fall and touch the ground can go back on… https://t.co/sDSOdQpaqu 3 days ago WhiteHouse2BigHouse @KatieHill4CA Serious question. How long does COVID-19 last on food? My mom left CC cookies at our front door. She… https://t.co/afzTKOJMD9 6 days ago