Lake Oroville set to be closed in statewide park shutdown

By the state police chief's association warned that the governor was set to order a hard closure of all state parks..

While that did no* happen today -- you're still not allowed to drive into any of them.

Action news now reporter brandon benitez shows us how the community is coping with the loss of this pastime.

They're paying for the house boats you know and they're not going to be able to go on them.

And so that's why everybody's mad.

Frustration within lake oroville go-ers increases as governor gavin newsom issued a statewide closure to california parks.

To me it just doesn't make sense.

Hopefully it'll open here soon but the people won't be able to come up here from wherever they come from.

Reno, tahoe, we've got everybody and that's what they want.

They want the lake.

But for the sake of social distancing -- people like don bartlett are confused at how being alone on your boat can be a risk.

Especially when cabin fever hits and you want to go out... not only that, you have fun.

And that's what we need today, its to have fun.

Don't stay in your house all the time, go outside.

Do what you're supposed to do go have fun.

It's like a big vacation.

Bartlett said it's important to be safe with current safety and public health procedures -- but not to this extent.

Common visitors of lake oroville are worried their memorial day plans are over and done with.

While others hoping to do repairs on a boat that cost them tens of thousands -- no longer can for now... in oroville, brandon benitez, action news now coverage you can count on... it's not just lake oroville -- other state parks in the area include mcarthur-burney falls memorial, castle crags, shasta state historic park and the woodson bridge state recreation area.

As for what you can do