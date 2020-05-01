2020 Cadillac CT4 Design Preview

The CT4's sleek profile leverages the natural, long dash-to-front-axle proportional advantage of the rear-drive platform and, along with its wide stance, expresses presence, confidence and performance.

Bright exterior accents, along with unique grilles (with premium hot foil-stampings on the grille elements) and fascias, distinguish the Cadillac CT4 Luxury and Premium Luxury models.

The Sport and V-Series models are differentiated by darker accents and performance-inspired details, including unique grilles, fascias, rocker extensions, rear spoiler and exclusive performance design wheels.

Each trim also features LED exterior lighting including headlamps, tail lamps and signature vertical lights at all four corners.