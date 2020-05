CM Thackeray, Dy CM Pawar unfurl national flag on 'Maharashtra Day' Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:04s - Published now CM Thackeray, Dy CM Pawar unfurl national flag on 'Maharashtra Day' Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unfurled national flag on the occasion of 'Maharashtra Day' in Mumbai. The event took place at Hutatma Chowk on May 01. CM Thackeray also paid tribute to various leaders on this day. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also unfurled national flag at DM office in Pune on the occasion of 'Maharashtra Day'. 0

