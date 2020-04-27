|
|
Coronavirus timeline: Deaths in hospitals in England
|
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:23s - Published
Coronavirus timeline: Deaths in hospitals in England
A look at the coronavirus death rate in England alongside how politicians were dealing with the outbreak.
On March 3 Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was shaking hands with 'everybody' We now know that on the same day, English hospitals registered its first four deaths from Covid-19.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|The NHS confirmed this takes the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to...
Tamworth Herald - Published Also reported by •Western Gazette
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
UK COVID-19 Death Toll Up To 28,446
LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom’s death toll from COVID-19 rose to 28,446, an increase of 315, according to latest data on Sunday that includes hospitals and other settings like nursing homes...
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 28,131
A total of 28,131 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on May 1, the Department of Health said, up by 621 from..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published
|