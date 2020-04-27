Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tropical storm batters northern Thailand as residents shelter inside homes

Tropical storm batters northern Thailand as residents shelter inside homes

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:00s - Published
Tropical storm batters northern Thailand as residents shelter inside homes

Tropical storm batters northern Thailand as residents shelter inside homes

Footage shows a summer storm battering a village in Phayao, northern Thailand this week as residents sheltered inside their homes.

In the video, heavy rain is seen pouring down on tin roofs while a strong wind blows on Monday (April 27).

Some of the roofs were blown away while the other houses were damaged by fallen trees.

Authorities who went to survey the area for damages and rescues, but it has been made difficult by the power outage.

Local government officer Adul Phromwat said: "We went straight to the area after the storm had ceased to evaluate the damage.

"However, there was a power outage in the area.

It caused us some trouble so we had to stop along the way.

We will visit there again after the electricity lines are fixed." Tropical storms in Thailand have increased over the last two weeks as the country moves into its unpredictable summer period, with soaring temperatures of more than 36C, thunderstorms, lightning and strong downpours.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Storm damages more than 200 homes in northern Thailand [Video]

Storm damages more than 200 homes in northern Thailand

More than 200 homes were damaged after a storm ripped through Bueng Kan, northeastern Thailand on Friday night (April 24). Terrified residents fled after powerful winds blew down walls and tore off..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:59Published
Large hail storm batters building during tropical storm in northern Thailand [Video]

Large hail storm batters building during tropical storm in northern Thailand

Office workers were surprised after thousands of large size hail stones hit their building during a tropical storm in Mukdahan, north-eastern Thailand on April 25. There have been outbreaks of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:34Published