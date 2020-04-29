173 Sikh pilgrims Covid-19 +ve in Punjab after return from Maharashtra | Oneindia News

A one-off special train to transport migrants stranded by the nationwide lockdown left Telangana for Jharkhand at around 4.30 am, carrying 1,230 people from Lingampally in the southern state to Jharkhand's Hatia district.

A large group of Sikh pilgrims returning from Maharashtra, who have tested positive for coronavirus, have emerged as a huge challenge for Punjab.

Over 173 pilgrims have tested positive for COVID-19.

