Amanda Holden describes how she almost died during childbirth

Amanda Holden has described how the NHS saved her life after she went into a coma following the birth of her daughter, Hollie.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge has released her debut single, a version of Somewhere Over The Rainbow, with money raised by the trackgoing to NHS Charities Together, which supports staff and volunteers working on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on her radio show, Heart Breakfast, she said: “When I gave birth to Hollie, my eight-year-old daughter who I know is listening, she was an emergency and I haemorrhaged, basically, and I actually did pass away for 40 seconds and then I went into a coma, but the NHS were there holding my hand and my husband’s hand, who – I feel sorry for him to be honest – he went through, it watching it all.”