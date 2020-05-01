Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast
Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:57s - Published
A pretty nice day is on-tap for today with highs in the mid/upper 60s and some afternoon clouds.
It will be cooler by the lake.
A weak system will produce a few, scattered showers by evening & overnight.
Lows will be mild with readings in the upper-40s.
We'll get nice and warm into the weekend with highs in the 70s on Saturday & near 70 on Sunday For most, it will be the first 70° of the year.
Cooler weather returns for next week with NW winds & a few showers.