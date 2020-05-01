Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

A pretty nice day is on-tap for today with highs in the mid/upper 60s and some afternoon clouds.

It will be cooler by the lake.

A weak system will produce a few, scattered showers by evening & overnight.

Lows will be mild with readings in the upper-40s.

We'll get nice and warm into the weekend with highs in the 70s on Saturday & near 70 on Sunday For most, it will be the first 70° of the year.

Cooler weather returns for next week with NW winds & a few showers.