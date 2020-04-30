Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Abhishek, Aishwarya pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor
After Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartfelt note in the memory of his dear friend Rishi Kapoor, Actor Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too expressed their condolences on the demise of veteran actor.
Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt,Kareena Kapoor Khan,Saif Ali Aadar Jain, Rima Jain,Randhir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan turned out to provide moral support and strength to Ranbir Kapoor at his father, veteran..
Mortal remains of Rishi Kapoor were brought to Chandanwadi crematorium for last rites on Apr 30. His family and friends including Randhir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived at..