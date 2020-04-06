Global  

Crowds of Chinese tourists flock to Mount Tai to see sunrise on Labour Day

Crowds of tourists flocked to Mount Tai to see the sunrise on Labour Day (May 1) in eastern China.

The spectacular footage, filmed in the city of Tai'an in Shandong Province and provided by local media with permission, shows thousands of tourists queuing to head up the mountain to see the sunrise on the first of the Labour Day holidays.

