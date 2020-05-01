Local man rescues stranded python from death in northeast India

A snake stranded on a bamboo tree was rescued by a man after locals tried to kill the animal in the northeastern Indian state of Assam.

The incident took place in Sonitpur district on April 28.

According to local sources, the python was spotted by the locals inside a tea green and panic spread among the locals who set fire to the tree where the snake was resting.

As news spread, a local man and his friends rushed to the spot and saved the snake, where he rescued the python and hauled it out of the tree.

The snake was later released into a nearby forest.