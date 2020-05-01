Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Local man rescues stranded python from death in northeast India

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Local man rescues stranded python from death in northeast India

Local man rescues stranded python from death in northeast India

A snake stranded on a bamboo tree was rescued by a man after locals tried to kill the animal in the northeastern Indian state of Assam.

The incident took place in Sonitpur district on April 28.

According to local sources, the python was spotted by the locals inside a tea green and panic spread among the locals who set fire to the tree where the snake was resting.

As news spread, a local man and his friends rushed to the spot and saved the snake, where he rescued the python and hauled it out of the tree.

The snake was later released into a nearby forest.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Friends, family remember Lansing Correctional Officer George Robare [Video]

Friends, family remember Lansing Correctional Officer George Robare

Friends and family of George Robare, the Lansing Correctional Facility supervisor who died Monday from complications with COVID-19, remember him as a happy man with a great sense of humor, dedicated to..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:39Published
Sleeping man cheats death as leopard strays into fuel station in northern India [Video]

Sleeping man cheats death as leopard strays into fuel station in northern India

This is the moment a sleeping man cheated death when a wild leopard passed him by after straying into a gas station in northern India's Uttarakhand. The incident took place in Maletha of the Tehri..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:37Published