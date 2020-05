Gov. Tom Wolf Expected To Announce Sections Of State Will Move Into Next Area Of Recovery Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:44s - Published 6 hours ago Gov. Tom Wolf Expected To Announce Sections Of State Will Move Into Next Area Of Recovery Last week, Wolf said the northwestern and northcentral portions would likely open first, starting next Friday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Gov. Tom Wolf Expected To Announce Sections Of State Will Move Into Next Area Of Recovery SO REMEMBER TO TAKE OUT THEBLUE BINS.JANELLE, BACK TO YOU.THANK YOU, CHANDLER, TODAYPENNSYLVANIA GOVERNOR TOM WOLFIS EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE WHICHPARTS OF THE STATE CAN STARTTO REOPEN.AND THAT WOULD MEAN THE REGIONMOVE FROM THE RED TO THEYELLOW ZONE.HADN'T EVEN MADE THE LISTUP YET.WE DON'T HAVE HARD AND FASTRULES IN TERMS OF PUTTINGPEOPLE IN GROUPS AND THESEHARD AND FAST REGIONS, I THINKEVERY AGENCY IN THE STATE HASDIFFERENT DEFINITION OF THEREGION.WE WILL BE LOOKING AT THELIKELIHOOD THAT GROUPS ANDINDIVIDUALS WILL BE SAFE ORNOT SAFE F THEY'RE NOT GOINGTO BE SAFE, NOT GOING TOREOPEN.LAST WEEK GOVERNOR WOLFSAID THE KNOTTER WESTERN ANDNORTH CENTRAL PORTIONS OF THESTATE WOULD LIKELY OPEN FIRST.





