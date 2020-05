Vines to Cellar in Port Washington offering mask, toilet paper rolls for each case of wine purchased Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:57s - Published 22 hours ago Vines to Cellar in Port Washington offering mask, toilet paper rolls for each case of wine purchased For Vines to Cellar in Port Washington, figuring out the stay-at-home order was the first obstacle. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Woman Pretends to Buy Pizza and Mask and Pays with Toilet Paper



This woman staged a pizza delivery. When the man came to deliver her a box of pizza, she paid him with a sheet of toilet paper. The man then offered her a face mask and demanded four toilet paper rolls.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:39 Published on March 18, 2020