The device can take a person’s temperature without ever breaking social distancing guidelines, which could be key to reopening after the virus.



Recent related videos from verified sources Copper masks made by Chile company in COVID-19 fight



For centuries, copper has been used to repel certain bacteria and viruses, and a company in Chile is now using the metal to address a shortage of masks in Latin America. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:40 Published 2 weeks ago 'Over gloves!' Outrageous fight breaks out at UK shop amid coronavirus fears



This is the shocking moment a brawl erupted at a petrol station shop in Coventry, England over gloves as coronavirus tensions intensify. The outrageous footage from Wednesday (March 25) shows a man.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:47 Published on March 27, 2020