Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 03:41s - Published
Fivio Foreign Calls Out French Montana For Allegedly Exploiting New Coke Boys Artist Mr. Swipey

Executive Produced by: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Shy Grey https://www.instagram.com/shygrey/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com

Recent related news from verified sources

Fivio Foreign Calls Out French Montana For Not Putting Drill Rappers On: “You Ain’t About To Be Using Drill Beats + Having N****s Spinning”

Fivio Foreign Calls Out French Montana For Not Putting Drill Rappers On: “You Ain’t About To Be Using Drill Beats + Having N****s Spinning”Brooklyn rapper Fivio Foreign is fed up with French Montana. The drill movement staple took to...
SOHH - Published


freaky_jah

Freaky Jah RT @TheSource: Fivio Foreign Calls Out French Montana For Unpaid Homage To Brooklyn Drill https://t.co/t3uiLcDIX5 5 hours ago

TheSource

The Source Magazine Fivio Foreign Calls Out French Montana For Unpaid Homage To Brooklyn Drill https://t.co/t3uiLcDIX5 8 hours ago

djtyggaty

DJ Tygga Ty RT @HipHopDX: Fivio Foreign calls out French Montana for allegedly exploiting new Coke Boys artist Mr. Swipey https://t.co/xjbTRtZ4FQ http… 2 days ago

HipHopDX

HipHopDX Fivio Foreign calls out French Montana for allegedly exploiting new Coke Boys artist Mr. Swipey… https://t.co/4carclZtli 2 days ago

Akgrandz1

Young Lizzie 🏄🏾‍♂️ RT @Genius: fivio pointed to meek mill and drake as examples of artists who have dabbled in the drill sound while doing more to uplift arti… 2 days ago

TheRReport1

The R Report Magazine LLC🗞 Fivio Foreign Calls Out French Montana For Allegedly Exploiting New Coke Boys Artist Mr. Swipey https://t.co/l746ezPD2B 2 days ago

KawonJenkins1

DJ Kawon Jenkins Fivio Foreign Calls Out French Montana For Allegedly Exploiting New Coke Boys Artist Mr. Swipey https://t.co/NMSU9wnXQB 2 days ago

dj1gumbo

DJ Gumbo Fivio Foreign Calls Out French Montana For Allegedly Exploiting New Coke Boys Artist Mr. Swipey https://t.co/ovNBlXyNTR 2 days ago


