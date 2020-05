Heroic neighbours caught a boy who jumped from the first floor of a burning flat in central China's Gucheng county on April 30.

The video, provided by local media with permission, shows a boy standing on the first floor shed roof and neighbours holding a bedsheet under the building.

In another clip, the boy was seen jumping off the building and caught by the neighbours.

According to reports, the boy's flat suddenly caught fire when he was home alone.

Thanks to the neighbours, the boy was not injured.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.