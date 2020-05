Slight relief from triple-digit highs for the weekend Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 03:15s - Published 22 minutes ago Slight relief from triple-digit highs for the weekend We're looking to top out around 99 degrees this weekend before going back up into the triple digits. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Slight relief from triple-digit highs for the weekend DUCEY, IF YOU HAVE A PROBLEM LETME KNOW.





You Might Like

Tweets about this