Amanda Holden says the Covid-19 lockdown has improved her sex life with music producer husband Chris Hughes.



Tweets about this We The Woke If Les Dennis has had it. I don't want it. When the Sun says sultry, it's a typo. It's skanky. @AmandaHolden https://t.co/nTgX43F7Up 10 minutes ago R A Nagpal RT @TheSun: Amanda Holden says ‘lockdown loving’ has boosted her***life as she and husband Chris Hughes unveil NHS charity single https:/… 3 hours ago The Sun Amanda Holden says ‘lockdown loving’ has boosted her***life as she and husband Chris Hughes unveil NHS charity si… https://t.co/EgaiRKCRCZ 3 hours ago