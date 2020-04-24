Mail on Sunday publisher wins first skirmish in Meghan privacy case over letter

The publisher of the Mail on Sunday has won the first High Court skirmish in the Duchess of Sussex’s claim against it over publication of a “private and confidential” letter to her estranged father.

Meghan is suing Associated Newspapers over five articles, two in the Mail on Sunday and three on MailOnline, which were published in February 2019 and reproduced parts of a handwritten letter she sent to Thomas Markle, 75, in August 2018.