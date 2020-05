Claire's Forecast 5-1

SUNSHINE AND TEMPERATURES BACKINTO THE 60S TODAY WITHTEMPERATURESNEAR 70 DEGREES THIS WEEKEND.

AFEW MORE CLOUDS EXPECTEDSATURDAY AND SUNDAY.HOUR-BY-HOUR FORECAST SHOWSRAINING MOCING OUT OF THE STATETHISMORNING.

CLEARING SKIES WILLLEAD TO PLENTIFUL SUNSHINE THISAFTERNOON.

ITWILL BE A NICE DAY OUT WITHTEMPERATURES BACK IN THE MID 60SWHICH IS AVERAGE FOREARLY MAY.

CLOUDS WILL BEINCREASING TONIGHT WITH A SYSTEMMOVING IN FROM THEWEST, BUT WE WILL STAY DRY ANDMILD.

SATURDAY WILL ALSO BE DRY,ALTHOUGH, ASTRAY SHOWER SOUTH OF MICHIGANWILL BE POSSIBLE.

ALL WE SHOULDSEE FROM THATSYSTEM WILL BE CLOUDS.

MORESUNSHIEN RETURNS SUNDAY.

IT WILLALSO BEWARM THIS WEEKEND WITH HIGHS INTHE UPPER 60S TO POTENTIALLY LOW70S.TODAY MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGHS IN THEMID 60S.

TONIGHT INCREASINGCLOUDS.

LOWS IN THELOW 50S.

THE 7-DAY FORECAST HASWARM START TO THE MONTH OF MAY.PARTLY CLOUDYTHIS WEEKEND WITH TEMPERATURESIN THE UPPER 60S TO LOW 70S!COOLING SOME MONDAYWITH HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S BUTIT STAYS DRY AND WILL BE SUNNY.MOSTLY CLOUDYTUESDAY WITH HIGHS STUCK IN THE50S.

RAIN LATE WEDNESDAY WITHHIGHS IN THE MID 50S.THURSDAYNWE DRY OUT AGAINWITHNPARTLY.

LOUDY SKIES ANDTEMPERATURES IN THEUPPER 50S.