Macy's reopening 68 locations on Monday Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 00:20s - Published now Macy's reopening 68 locations on Monday 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ken RT @sapna: Macy's, which also owns Bloomingdales + Bluemercury, said it plans to reopen all 775 of its locations in as little as six weeks.… 12 hours ago