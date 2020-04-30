Global  

6 states pass laws extending working hours from 8 hours to 12 hours per day| Oneindia News

6 states pass laws extending working hours from 8 hours to 12 hours per day| Oneindia News

6 states pass laws extending working hours from 8 hours to 12 hours per day| Oneindia News

Home Ministry today permitted inter-state movement of students, migrant workers, pilgrims through trains.

Two days ago the centre permitted migrants, students and other people who do not have symptoms of coronavirus infection to return home, nearly five weeks after a nationwide lockdown was imposed to break the chain of transmission of the virus.

However, at that time it said only transport by road would be allowed.

As the second stage of the coronavirus lockdown is scheduled to end, millions of workers face the prospect of returning to longer working hours.

At last count, at least six states have passed laws extending working hours from the currently mandated 8 hours per day to 12 hours per day.

The coronavirus pandemic is likely to last as long as two years and won’t be controlled until about two-thirds of the world’s population is immune, a group of experts said in a report and other news

