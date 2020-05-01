Missing my domestic helper in Lockdown : Oneindia salutes these warriors on this Labour Day|Oneindia
As life under lockdown has changed completely, this video shows that how difficult can life be under lockdown with the domestic help who make our lives easier by helping us cooking our meals, cleaning and washing of clothes.
So on this day lets salute them and thank them deeply for their hardwork and respect them.
Lets promise not to cut their salaries just because they haven't been able to come to work