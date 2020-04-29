Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > COVID-19: 20 arrested in connection with attack during medical team's visit in Kanpur

COVID-19: 20 arrested in connection with attack during medical team's visit in Kanpur

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:56s - Published
COVID-19: 20 arrested in connection with attack during medical team's visit in Kanpur

COVID-19: 20 arrested in connection with attack during medical team's visit in Kanpur

Amid nationwide lockdown, when health workers and police are fighting the pandemic at the forefront, some lockdown violators are attacking and pelting stones at them.

A similar incident has been recorded in Kanpur's Chaman Ganj area, where medical team has been attacked by the locals.

Police have arrested 20 people in this connection.

According to Kanpur DM Dr. Braham Deo Ram Tiwari, 10 people have been arrested by police by identifying them from the spot and 10 people have been arrested today.

Lawsuit has been filed in NSA, he added.

The incident took place on April 29 when a medical team visited the neighborhood to bring a patient, who tested positive for COVID-19.

UP has recorded 2203 confirmed cases and 39 deaths till now.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

golanvonbrik

golanvonbrik @bbcmediaaction @YMacPherson Who would have guessed; a Harvard Connection. This is the college with a $41 billion… https://t.co/Vjq17OjfJt 8 hours ago

Sherrysprince

Sherry Prince RT @DanAlbas: This is very troubling... "Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars worth of CER… 23 hours ago

The_NOXman

Nox Mahlangu 🕑 RT @pretorianews: The police have made 143 arrests in connection with robberies and burglaries at 73 schools and 70 liquor outlets during t… 1 day ago

pretorianews

Pretoria News The police have made 143 arrests in connection with robberies and burglaries at 73 schools and 70 liquor outlets du… https://t.co/v6ul5yM8jw 1 day ago

DanAlbas

Dan Albas This is very troubling... "Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars wo… https://t.co/pzJweLMe0O 2 days ago

jamesmsavage

James Savage RT @jjuukoa: Sex workers are now being arrested in different districts including Masaka, Nakasongola and Lira due to the negative media aro… 2 days ago

jjuukoa

Dr. Adrian Jjuuko Sex workers are now being arrested in different districts including Masaka, Nakasongola and Lira due to the negativ… https://t.co/5u8QacygOV 2 days ago

MichaelS794

Michael Scott Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars worth of Canada Emergency Resp… https://t.co/qnK4bhCf7Y 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police, medical team attacked in Kanpur; ‘won’t tolerate’ warns UP CM Yogi [Video]

Police, medical team attacked in Kanpur; ‘won’t tolerate’ warns UP CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that attacks on health workers will not be accepted. "When the entire country is battling against COVID-19 and lakhs of corona warriors..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:32Published
Centre's COVID-19 team reviews situation at hospital in WB's North 24 Parganas [Video]

Centre's COVID-19 team reviews situation at hospital in WB's North 24 Parganas

An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) visited GNRC medical Hospital on April 29 in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas. The team reviewed preventive measures being followed at the hospital to contain..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:31Published