COVID-19: 20 arrested in connection with attack during medical team's visit in Kanpur

Amid nationwide lockdown, when health workers and police are fighting the pandemic at the forefront, some lockdown violators are attacking and pelting stones at them.

A similar incident has been recorded in Kanpur's Chaman Ganj area, where medical team has been attacked by the locals.

Police have arrested 20 people in this connection.

According to Kanpur DM Dr. Braham Deo Ram Tiwari, 10 people have been arrested by police by identifying them from the spot and 10 people have been arrested today.

Lawsuit has been filed in NSA, he added.

The incident took place on April 29 when a medical team visited the neighborhood to bring a patient, who tested positive for COVID-19.

UP has recorded 2203 confirmed cases and 39 deaths till now.