UArizona students help make face shields for essential workers

TEST STRIP WITH JUST THE PUSHOF A BUTTON THIS 3D PRINTERGETS TO WORK.

THOSE BLACKOUTLINES YOU SEE THAT'SGOING TO EVENTUALLY TURN INTOTHIS A 3D FACE SHIELD.

:ERIK ORWOLL / CO-FOUNDER OF 3DFORMATION THERE HAS BEEN THISCALL PUT OUT TO 3D PRINTERCOMPANIES TO BUILD MASKS ORSHIELDS.

THAT CALL TO ACTIONGOT ERIK ORWOLL'S TEAM AT 3DFORMATION TO WORK.

THEY'RE APHOENIX 3D PRINTER COMPANYTHAT IS USING THEIR EQUIPMENTTO MAKE FACE SHIELDS FORESSENTIAL WORKERS BUT WITHSOME HELP.

: ERIK ORWOLL /CO-FOUNDER OF 3D FORMATION WEDESIGNED A SHIELD THAT WASPRINTABLE AND I THOUGHT, LET'SMODIFY OUR PRINTER AND GET THEENGINEERING STUDENTS INVOLVEDTO AUTOMATE THE PRINTER, MAKEIT RUN REALLY FAST ANDEFFICIENT TO MAKE IT RUN ASFAST AS POSSIBLE.

THIS IS WHENUNIVERSITY OF ARIZONAENGINEERING STUDENTS GOTINVOLVED.

: SCOTT BANKOFIER /TEAM LEADER OF SENIOR DESIGNPROJECT AS SOON AS IT HIT,ERIK CAME TO US AND WE ALLSIGNED ON AND SAID WE WANT TODO THIS.

THIS IS SCOTTBANKOFIER THE LEAD SENIOR ONTHE PROJECT.

HE AND HIS TEAMMADE IT PART OF THEIR CAPSTONEPROJECT TO WORK ON THEAUTOMATION OF A 3D PRINTERMEANING CREATE MORE ITEMS INLESS TIME.

: SCOTT BANKOFIER /TEAM LEADER OF SENIOR DESIGNPROJECT FOR 3D PRINTINGUSUALLY YOU HAVE TO CHANGE THEBUILD SURFACE EVERY TIMEYOU'RE DONE WITH THE PRINT,NOW WHAT WE'RE TRYING TO DO ISTAKE THE BUILD SURFACE OUT ANDTHEN FEED A NEW ONE IN SO YOUCAN KEEP PRINTING AND YOUDON'T HAVE TO HAVE HUMANINTERACTION.

WITH TEAM WORKTHEY'VE ALREADY DONATEDTHOUSANDS OF MASKS TO LOCALHOSPITALS FOOD BANKS ANDMARICOPA COUNTY.

BUT AS THENEED INCREASES SO WILL THEIRWORK.

: ERIK ORWOLL /CO-FOUNDER OF 3D FORMATION WETHOUGHT OH A FACE SHIELD WEN DO AND IT WOULD MAKE ANMEDIATENON-MEDICAL PERSONNEL.

: SCOTTBANKOFIER / TEAM LEADER OFSENIOR DESIGN PROJECTSOMETHING THAT I ALWAYSTHOUGHT ABOUT IS HOW CAN YOUHELP OTHERS, ENGINEERING YOUUSUALLY DON'T GET TO SEE IT'SUSUALLY MEDICAL FIELD ORANYTHING LIKE THAT SO ANYTHINGYOU CAN DO IN ENGINEERING TOHELP IS REALLY AWESOME.

ERIKSAYS THE STATE OF NEW YORK HASACTUALLY REACHED OUT TO THEORGANIZATION ABOUT MAKING FACESHIELDS FOR ESSENTIAL WORKERSTHERE& WHICH THE STUDENTS HERESAY EVEN AFTER GRADUATIONEY'D BE HAPPYO HELP.

VV KGUN9 OYWINDY AND HOT TODAY, WITH ONLYA FEW DEGREES OF COOLING.TUCSON WILL SEE UPPER 90STHROUGH THE WEEKEND.

SOUTHWESTWINDS WILL PICK UP IN THEAFTERNOON TODAY AND SATURDAY.ANOTHER ROUND OF LOWONE-HUNDREDS CAN BE EXPECTEDBY THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK.I'M BIG AL WORKING OFFSITE.

LE