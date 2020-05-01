Democrat Joe Biden Denies 1993 Sexual Assault Allegations

Global  

According to Reuters, for the first time on Friday Joe Biden denied that he sexually assaulted his former Senate aide.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee told MSNBC, “No, It is not true.

I’m saying unequivocally it never, ever happened.” Tara Reade, of California was Biden's staff assistant in his U.S. Senate office from December 1992 to August 1993.

In media interviews she's alleged that Biden pinned her against a wall in 1993, put his hands under her skirt and touched her.

Before the MSNBC interview, Biden asked the U.S. Senate to allow the National Archives to release any personnel records, which would show if Reade filed a complaint against him, saying that he would not question her motive.

Reuters was unable to contact Reade or her representative for comment.

