Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pochettino Favourite To Become Next Newcastle United Manager! Transfer Talk

Video Credit: FootballDaily - Duration: 08:53s - Published
Pochettino Favourite To Become Next Newcastle United Manager! Transfer Talk

Pochettino Favourite To Become Next Newcastle United Manager! Transfer Talk

Welcome back to Transfer Talk where we give you all the latest rumours concerning Premier League clubs.

This week we cover which Ligue 1 based striker Jurgen Klopp is supposedly opening talks with, which RB Leipzig player could be signing for Bayern Munich and which clubs are interested in signing Lazio’s Sergei Milinkovic-Savic.

What’s more you’ll hear which Barcelona forward is attracting interest from Manchester United and Arsenal and which players the Red Devils are preparing to offload in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho.

If that isn’t enough, hear how Newcastle’s prospective owners have earmarked Mauricio Pochettino as their ideal candidate to take them into their new era, and how Edinson Cavani could be the first of many superstars through the door.

Don’t forget to leave a comment with your thoughts guys, enjoy!

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chelsea To HIJACK Manchester United Wonderkid! Transfer Talk [Video]

Chelsea To HIJACK Manchester United Wonderkid! Transfer Talk

Welcome back to Football Daily, as we look through this week’s biggest news from the transfer market. Manchester United wonderkid Angel Gomes could be on his way to Chelsea this summer, after he..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 08:11Published
FOOTBALLER FOUND ALIVE 4 YEARS AFTER DISAPPEARANCE! #WNTT [Video]

FOOTBALLER FOUND ALIVE 4 YEARS AFTER DISAPPEARANCE! #WNTT

In what we thought was a quiet few weeks in football - bar the Newcastle United takeover and their ridiculous list of transfer targets - a story has emerged which might be the craziest we’ve covered..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 05:34Published