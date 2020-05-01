Global  

Andy Cohen Is Excited About Anderson Cooper's Baby

Andy Cohen is thrilled that his longtime friend, Anderson Cooper had a baby.

According to CNN Entertainment, the Bravo host sent out a congratulatory message on Instagram, paired with a picture of the Cooper kissing his newborn.

Cohen's comment included, "'New life, new hope!'

Wyatt Cooper, you couldn't have come at a better time!" Andy Cohen is also a dad.

His son Benjamin is a toddler.

Cohen added a message for Cooper's baby, "I know a friend who can't wait to meet you!"

