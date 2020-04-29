Girl Organizes Surprise Virtual Birthday Party for Boyfriend While in Quarantine
|
Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:18s - Published
Girl Organizes Surprise Virtual Birthday Party for Boyfriend While in Quarantine
This guy got a wonderful surprise from his girlfriend, who organized a virtual birthday party for him while they were self-isolating during coronavirus pandemic.
She got together a large group of his friends over a video call, and they sang the birthday song for him as he sat in front of the laptop with a cake.