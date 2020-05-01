Popeyes Sales Up 30% Despite COVID Pandemic

Global  

According to Business Insider, despite the COVID-19 lockdown, Popeyes sales are up.

The fast-food chicken giant say that sales jumped over 30% in the U.S. for most of the quarter.

Sales were flat in the last two weeks of March, as coronavirus started to spread, but didn't fall, like Popeyes' sister brands Burger King and Tim Hortons.

The secret behind Popeyes success is their popular chicken sandwich.

