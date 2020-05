'Blue Bloods' Season Finale Airs Tonight Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:05s - Published 1 day ago 'Blue Bloods' Season Finale Airs Tonight The cast recently gathered on Zoom, much like how they do at the end of every episode. Suzanne Marques reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Tom Selleck Doesn't See 'Blue Bloods' Ending Just Yet Tom Selleck is hoping for a few more seasons, at least, for his CBS series, Blue Bloods. The...

Just Jared - Published 20 hours ago







You Might Like