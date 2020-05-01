Chinese warehouse bursts into flames after curious worker lights detergent

A warehouse in southern China burst into flames after a curious worker lit some detergent on March 13.

In the video, captured in the city of Putian in Fujian Province and provided by local media, a man suddenly took a lighter out of his pocket and lit the liquid detergent splashing on the trolley when he was waiting for a lift.

However, the fire quickly spread onto the bucket and the man's hand and he threw the bucket away.

The ground floor of the warehouse was then engulfed in the huge flames.

According to local reports, the worker was curious to see if the detergent was flammable.

He paid more than 80,000 yuan (£9,000) in compensation for the damage and loss.