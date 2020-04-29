Air Force to conduct fly pasts on May 03, shower petals to thank COVID-19 warriors: CDS

Global  

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, on May 01 lauded the work of COVID-19 warriors.

And to pay them tribute, he announced, "There are some special activities that nation will get to witness.

Air Force to conduct flypast from Srinagar to Trivandrum and another one starting from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kutch in Gujarat.

It'll include both transport and fighter aircraft." "During the India Air Force's flypast, the aircraft will also be showering flower petals at some places."

Armed forces to conduct fly-pasts, shower petals on hospitals in gratitude to corona warriors

The armed forces will express their gratitude to all "corona warriors" by conducting fly-pasts,...
IndiaTimes - Published


