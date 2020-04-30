Ashlee Simpson And Evan Ross Are Having Baby No. 3

Global  

CNN reports that singer Ashlee Simpson and her actor husband Evan Ross are expecting another baby.

This will be baby number three for their blended family.

The couple is already parents to their daughter Jagger, who is four.

Simpson also has an 11-year-old son, Bronx, with her ex-husband Pete Wentz.

They announced the news on Instagram, in partnership with Clear Blue pregnancy tests.

Ashless and Evan said "We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone..." Their new child will join a star-studded family lineage, which includes Evan's iconic singer mom, Diana Ross and Ashlee's sister singer/entrepreneur Jessica Simpson.

