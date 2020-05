As millions have been forced to stay indoors due to India's nationwide imposed lockdown, one crocodile is taking advantage of the situation and ventured out for a night walk in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

Footage from a neighbourhood in the Shivpuri district on May 1 shows the reptile crossing the road, as two cars stop to watch the animal.

Unable to get the reptile out of their way, passengers from one of the cars flash the headlight and sound the horn, forcing the crocodile to move.

According to local sources, the crocodile measured a whopping 17-feet (5.18 metres).

It is believed to have emerged from the Jadhav Sagar lake, where it eventually returned.